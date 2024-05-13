Man jumps into water to rescue dog, gets rescued by firefighters

|Advertisement
"The dog began to struggle and became stuck under a dock," the Police Department said.
The man's girlfriend used to the dog's GPS collar to pinpoint the pet's location and the man jumped into the water to assist the dog.
A police officer arrived on the scene to find the dog had been lifted to safety, but the man was unable to get himself out.
The officer threw a life preserver to the man and summoned the Oyster Bay Fire Department.
Firefighters "used a rescue line to extract the male from the water," the Police Department said.
The man and dog were not injured.