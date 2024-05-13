Man jumps into water to rescue dog, gets rescued by firefighters

A man who jumped into the water to rescue his dog in Oyster Bay, N.Y., ended up needing to be rescued by the Oyster Bay Fire Department. Photo by AITFFan1/Wikimedia Commons

May 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York's Long Island region said a man who jumped into the water to rescue his dog ended up needing to be rescued by firefighters. The Nassau County Police Department said in a news release that the 34-year-old man was walking his service dog in Oyster Bay on Sunday evening when the canine ran into the water for a swim.

"The dog began to struggle and became stuck under a dock," the Police Department said.

The man's girlfriend used to the dog's GPS collar to pinpoint the pet's location and the man jumped into the water to assist the dog.

A police officer arrived on the scene to find the dog had been lifted to safety, but the man was unable to get himself out.

The officer threw a life preserver to the man and summoned the Oyster Bay Fire Department.

Firefighters "used a rescue line to extract the male from the water," the Police Department said.

The man and dog were not injured.