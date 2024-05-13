Advertisement
Odd News
May 13, 2024 / 1:20 PM

Collection of 2,022 jigsaw puzzles earns Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 13 (UPI) -- An Indiana couple earned a Guinness World Record for their collection of 2,022 jigsaw puzzles.

Carmel resident John Walczak and his wife, Kyle, started collecting jigsaw puzzles in 2019, and they soon found themselves addicted to buying, solving, selling and trading the puzzles.

Advertisement

"We did that first one and it was fun, so we decided to keep going," Walczak told The Indianapolis Star.

Kyle Walczak explained the appeal of jigsaw puzzles: "It's the little dopamine hit every time you place a piece, and, yeah, just to be able to switch your mind and lose yourself and whatever kind of image you're trying to create."

They now hold the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of jigsaw puzzles at 2,022 items.

The couple said they use a spreadsheet to keep track of the puzzles they own and the ones they have solved.

The Walczaks said they enjoy competing in jigsaw puzzle competitions, although they rarely manage to finish fast enough to place.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man jumps into water to rescue dog, gets rescued by firefighters
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man jumps into water to rescue dog, gets rescued by firefighters
May 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York's Long Island region said a man who jumped into the water to rescue his dog ended up needing to be rescued by firefighters.
Man rescues waterslide from defunct theme park in Ohio
Odd News // 2 days ago
Man rescues waterslide from defunct theme park in Ohio
May 10 (UPI) -- A fan of Ohio's defunct Coney Island theme park decided to keep a small part of the attraction's memory alive by purchasing an entire waterslide.
'Star Wars' fan wins big lottery jackpot on franchise holiday
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Star Wars' fan wins big lottery jackpot on franchise holiday
May 10 (UPI) -- The Force was strong with a Massachusetts man when he scored a $5.37 million lottery jackpot on Star Wars Day.
Speedy window cleaner breaks world record at competition
Odd News // 3 days ago
Speedy window cleaner breaks world record at competition
May 10 (UPI) -- A British woman followed in her father's footsteps and broke a Guinness World Record by cleaning three office windows in 16.13 seconds.
Deputies chase down loose goat in Florida county
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deputies chase down loose goat in Florida county
May 10 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida conducted a hoof pursuit of a goat on the loose -- and ended up rescuing a second goat from a fence entanglement.
106-year-old man becomes world's oldest skydiver
Odd News // 3 days ago
106-year-old man becomes world's oldest skydiver
May 9 (UPI) -- A Texas man reclaimed his Guinness World Records title by going skydiving at the age of 106 years and 327 days old.
Fortune cookie predicts New Jersey man's lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fortune cookie predicts New Jersey man's lottery prize
May 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man said a fortune cookie predicated his lottery prize of $1,000 a week for life.
5-foot iguana found wandering loose in North Carolina
Odd News // 3 days ago
5-foot iguana found wandering loose in North Carolina
May 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in a North Carolina city said they were shocked to round up a 5-foot iguana -- the second such creature found in the city so far this year.
'Portal' connects New York and Dublin via live stream
Odd News // 4 days ago
'Portal' connects New York and Dublin via live stream
May 9 (UPI) -- An art installation in New York and Dublin takes the form of a "portal" that allows viewers to visually connect across 3,000 miles.
'Pandas' at Chinese zoo are chow chow dogs in disguise
Odd News // 4 days ago
'Pandas' at Chinese zoo are chow chow dogs in disguise
May 9 (UPI) -- A Chinese zoo is being criticized online after visitors complained the animals in a "panda" exhibit aren't bears at all -- they're painted chow chow dogs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

106-year-old man becomes world's oldest skydiver
106-year-old man becomes world's oldest skydiver
Man rescues waterslide from defunct theme park in Ohio
Man rescues waterslide from defunct theme park in Ohio
'Pandas' at Chinese zoo are chow chow dogs in disguise
'Pandas' at Chinese zoo are chow chow dogs in disguise
'Portal' connects New York and Dublin via live stream
'Portal' connects New York and Dublin via live stream
Speedy window cleaner breaks world record at competition
Speedy window cleaner breaks world record at competition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement