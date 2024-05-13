Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 13 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush recaptured one of his lost Guinness World Records titles by inserting 243 thumbtacks into a cork board in one minute.

Rush, who had held the record twice previously, aimed to break the record of 191 tacks in one minute, which was set by fellow serial record-breaker Andre Ortolf.

Advertisement

The latest attempt saw Rush insert more than four days per second, ending with a total 243 thumbtacks on the board.

The record marked Rush's 168th concurrently-held Guinness World Record, bringing him closer to his goal of overtaking Silvio Sabba, who currently holds 180 titles.