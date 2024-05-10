Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 10 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida conducted a hoof pursuit of a goat on the loose -- and ended up rescuing a second goat from a fence entanglement. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on social media that Deputy Victoria Hammons and Deputy Federico Peguero responded to a call about a goat on the loose. Advertisement "'Billy the Kid' was feeling a bit 'baaa-d' that day and made a valiant effort to avoid them," the post said. "After about five minutes of a comedic hoof pursuit, Deputy Hammons apprehended the 'hoove-nile' delinquent." The goat was returned to its owner, but the deputies were then told of another goat entangled in a chain-link fence nearby. "After returning the young goat to its enclosure, they located the trapped animal, which had recently given birth. Deputy Hammons was able to untangle the chain-link fence and freed the mama to care for her newborns," officials wrote. Read More 106-year-old man becomes world's oldest skydiver Fortune cookie predicts New Jersey man's lottery prize Virginia school board considers restoring Confederate names to schools