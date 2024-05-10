Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 10 (UPI) -- A fan of Ohio's defunct Coney Island theme park decided to keep a small part of the attraction's memory alive by purchasing an entire waterslide.

Adam Woltermann, who spent five seasons working at the Cincinnati water park, said he was dismayed to learn it would be closing permanently in December 2023 and all of the slides, pools and rides would be demolished.

"I went on Facebook and saw a post going out that a business was selling all the Coney slides and all the pool equipment. I looked at it and thought -- why not?" Woltermann told WKRC-TV.

Woltermann purchased the Silver Bullet, a waterslide built at the park in 1945.

"I love the history of it and just Cincinnati history in general and I just thought it would be a cool piece to own," he said.

He had the slide professionally removed and transported to a secret location, where he took some photographs to share on social media.

"I've had a lot of interest in it from different parties across Cincinnati reaching out, trying to purchase it from me, but right now, I'm not really wanting to sell it. I would love to see it in use again, but no immediate plans," he said.