A New Jersey man won a lottery prize worth $1,000 a year for life after a fortune cookie told him to "believe in miracles." Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man said a fortune cookie predicated his lottery prize of $1,000 a week for life. The New Jersey Lottery said the player opened up a fortune cookie from a Chinese restaurant and received the message: "Believe in miracles." Advertisement

The man bought a Cash4Life ticket from the Jackpocket app and discovered his fortune cookie was correct, as he matched all five white balls in the drawing, earning a prize of $1,000 a year for life.

The winner said he plans to use his winnings to balance his finances and plan for retirement.