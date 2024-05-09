Trending
Odd News
May 9, 2024 / 4:41 PM / Updated at 5:38 PM

106-year-old man becomes world's oldest skydiver

By Ben Hooper
May 9 (UPI) -- A Texas man reclaimed his Guinness World Records title by going skydiving at the age of 106 years and 327 days old.

Alfred "Al" Blaschke originally earned the title of the oldest person to tandem skydive when he jumped out of a plane at the age of 103 in 2020, but his record was broken by Swedish woman Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, who was 103 years and 259 days old when she went skydiving.

Blaschke recaptured his title by going skydiving at the age of 106 years and 327 days old. He was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who made his first jump.

"If you think you can't, you're just underestimating yourself. Everyone is more capable than they think. They just need to make the decision to try," Blaschke told Guinness World Records.

