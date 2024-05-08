Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said a sheep spotted running loose near a busy highway was successfully captured with the help of a pet goat.

Charity group My Lovely Horse Rescue said a search party was dispatched when reports came in about a loose sheep headed toward traffic on the busy N4 highway.

The search party included rescue personnel and a goat named Lilly.

"We finally found the poor little man in a ditch, we got him out and to the MLHR farm," the group said on social media.

The sheep did not have any identifying tags and is being treated for an infection, officials wrote.

"He's safe, he'll have sheep friends and never have to worry. We have called him Philip," the post said.