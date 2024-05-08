Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 8, 2024 / 4:13 PM

SUV-sized Radio Flyer red wagon up for auction

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 8 (UPI) -- An SUV-sized Radio Flyer red wagon with a top speed of 60 mph and about 57,000 miles on the odometer is up for auction.

Judy Foster said she decided to sell the unique vehicle after the death of her husband, Fred Keller, who used the chassis of a 1976 Mazda pickup truck to create the Radio Flyer car about 14 years ago.

Advertisement

"I'll miss it and I'll miss the fun of driving it. It's just so much fun to take somebody for a ride and seeing peoples' reaction to you," Foster told CNN.

The wagon car is now being auctioned online by Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals as part of its Mother's Day Classic Car Auction. Bidding is open through Sunday.

The listing states the vehicle is "fully road-legal."

"This one-of-a-kind vehicle turns more heads than anything we have ever seen," the auction house said. "Invoking childhood memories that nearly everyone can relate to, this rig is good old-fashioned fun, and the smiles follow."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Contortionist, hula hoop performer team up for 'human belt' record
Odd News // 23 minutes ago
Contortionist, hula hoop performer team up for 'human belt' record
May 8 (UPI) -- A contortionist and a hula hoop performer teamed up in Britain to break an unusual Guinness World Record involving a "human belt."
Pet goat helps rescue loose sheep in Ireland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pet goat helps rescue loose sheep in Ireland
May 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Ireland said a sheep spotted running loose near a busy highway was successfully captured with the help of a pet goat.
Man thought Powerball prize was an April Fools' prank
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Man thought Powerball prize was an April Fools' prank
May 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he initially thought he was the target of an April Fools' Day prank when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize.
Firefighters eject alligator from Starbucks drive-through
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters eject alligator from Starbucks drive-through
May 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were called to a Starbucks cafe to eject an unruly customer from the drive-through: an alligator.
Mysterious laser in San Francisco sky identified
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mysterious laser in San Francisco sky identified
May 8 (UPI) -- A mysterious laser beam in the night sky over San Francisco sparked a flurry of speculation online before being identified as the work of a data security company.
Runner finishes 1,000 marathons with a total time of 3,363 hours
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Runner finishes 1,000 marathons with a total time of 3,363 hours
May 8 (UPI) -- A British man who ran 1,000 marathons over the course of 43 years earned a Guinness World Record for his aggregate time: 3,363 hours, 4 minutes and 2 seconds.
Escaped mini horses wrangled by city surveying crew
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Escaped mini horses wrangled by city surveying crew
May 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina city's surveying crew ended up going beyond the call of duty when they came across two miniature horses running loose near an elementary school.
Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia
May 7 (UPI) -- A dump truck with its trailer upright was caught on camera colliding with a Virginia highway overpass, but no injuries were reported.
Kitten rescued from New Jersey storm drain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten rescued from New Jersey storm drain
May 7 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and public works employees in New Jersey came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped in a storm drain.
'Grumpy' snake rescued from rush hour traffic in West Virginia
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Grumpy' snake rescued from rush hour traffic in West Virginia
May 7 (UPI) -- A West Virginia police officer pulled double-duty as a snake charmer when a "grumpy" serpent was spotted wandering into morning rush traffic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mama bear takes a swim in California resident's pool
Mama bear takes a swim in California resident's pool
Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia
Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
Alligator visits bank drive-through, 'did not have an account'
Alligator visits bank drive-through, 'did not have an account'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement