May 8 (UPI) -- An SUV-sized Radio Flyer red wagon with a top speed of 60 mph and about 57,000 miles on the odometer is up for auction.

Judy Foster said she decided to sell the unique vehicle after the death of her husband, Fred Keller, who used the chassis of a 1976 Mazda pickup truck to create the Radio Flyer car about 14 years ago.

"I'll miss it and I'll miss the fun of driving it. It's just so much fun to take somebody for a ride and seeing peoples' reaction to you," Foster told CNN.

The wagon car is now being auctioned online by Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals as part of its Mother's Day Classic Car Auction. Bidding is open through Sunday.

The listing states the vehicle is "fully road-legal."

"This one-of-a-kind vehicle turns more heads than anything we have ever seen," the auction house said. "Invoking childhood memories that nearly everyone can relate to, this rig is good old-fashioned fun, and the smiles follow."