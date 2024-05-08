Trending
Odd News
May 8, 2024 / 12:00 PM

Escaped mini horses wrangled by city surveying crew

By Ben Hooper
May 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina city's surveying crew ended up going beyond the call of duty when they came across two miniature horses running loose near an elementary school.

The City of Greensboro said in a Facebook post that surveying crew members Kyle Chrismon, Mike McMasters and Brent Young rushed into action when they came across the pint-sized equines near Vandalia Elementary School.

"If you work on one of the city's surveying crews, you can count on spending a good part of the day outside and working in different parts of the city," the post said. "But you can't count on always finding two miniature horses running through a neighborhood."

The men were able reunite the mini horses with their owner.

"So kudos to Kyle, Mike, and Brent for horsing around," the post said. "Thanks to their quick thinking (and courage!), they helped a resident and her horses, while keeping the steeds off a well-traveled roadway."

