Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 7, 2024 / 4:53 PM

Kitten rescued from New Jersey storm drain

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 7 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and public works employees in New Jersey came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped in a storm drain.

The Somerset Regional Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post that Animal Control Officer Jess Ostrowski rushed into action Sunday night when a kitten was reported trapped in a storm drain on Sunny Slope Road in Bridgewater.

Advertisement

Ostrowski ended up calling for backup and Animal Control Officer Karen Fisch responded alongside Bridgewater Department of Public Works employees.

The rescuers initially attempted to lure the kitten into a baited trap.

"We figured the kitten would go into the trap. Instead, we came back in the morning to find her sitting on top of the trap screaming at the top of its lungs," Ostrowski told Patch.

The team then managed to capture the kitten by lowering a net with food on top of it.

The kitten, dubbed Stormy in honor of where she was found, was taken back to the shelter.

"She is doing great today. Now that she is back in the shelter she is not dehydrated, her eyes are cleaned up and her vaccines were given," Ostrowski said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia
May 7 (UPI) -- A dump truck with its trailer upright was caught on camera colliding with a Virginia highway overpass, but no injuries were reported.
'Grumpy' snake rescued from rush hour traffic in West Virginia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
'Grumpy' snake rescued from rush hour traffic in West Virginia
May 7 (UPI) -- A West Virginia police officer pulled double-duty as a snake charmer when a "grumpy" serpent was spotted wandering into morning rush traffic.
Idaho man dresses in shirts from T-shirt cannon to break world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man dresses in shirts from T-shirt cannon to break world record
May 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man added an unusual Guinness World Records title to his tally by catching and donning five T-shirts launched from a T-shirt cannon in 46.09 seconds.
Driver on his way to work wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Driver on his way to work wins $50,000 lottery prize
May 7 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man stopped to buy a lottery ticket on his way to work and won $50,000 -- his second major prize.
Alligator visits bank drive-through, 'did not have an account'
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Alligator visits bank drive-through, 'did not have an account'
May 7 (UPI) -- An unusual transaction was caught on camera at a Florida credit union when an alligator wandered into the drive-through lanes.
Overturned truck spills Coors beer onto California highway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Overturned truck spills Coors beer onto California highway
May 7 (UPI) -- An icy California road ended up with a taste of the Rockies when an overturned truck spilled its load of Coors beer into the roadway.
Mama bear takes a swim in California resident's pool
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Mama bear takes a swim in California resident's pool
May 7 (UPI) -- A southern California resident shared video of the moment a family of bears visited their back yard so the mother could take a dip in the pool.
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
May 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of live chickens escaped onto the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday when the doors of a cargo truck came open during transit.
Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record
May 6 (UPI) -- A grocery store in Texas broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 311,000 avocados into a single display.
6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
Odd News // 1 day ago
6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
May 6 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were 5,662 top prize winning tickets Monday when a Pick 3 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 6-6-6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
Mysterious orange blocks on Texas beaches are sea turtle 'effigies'
Mysterious orange blocks on Texas beaches are sea turtle 'effigies'
Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record
Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record
Curious badger visits skate park, gets trapped in bowl
Curious badger visits skate park, gets trapped in bowl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement