May 7 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man stopped to buy a lottery ticket on his way to work and won $50,000 -- his second major prize. The professional driver, identified only as H.B., told Maryland Lottery officials he was on his way to pick up a passenger in Baltimore when he stopped at the 7-Eleven store on North Point Boulevard and bought a Money Drop scratch-off ticket.

The player said he was shocked to scratch off the symbol for the $50,000 top prize.

"At first, I didn't believe it. And I said, 'Let me look at it again,'" H.B. said.

The prize is not the player's first brush with lottery luck.

"I won $20,000 on a scratch-off in Virginia, but it was not $50,000," he said.

H.B. said he plans to use his winnings to pay off bills and buy a new vehicle.