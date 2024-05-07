Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 7 (UPI) -- A southern California resident shared video of the moment a family of bears visited their back yard so the mother could take a dip in the pool.

Video posted to Instagram by @RICKYMARTINEZ87 shows the mother bear and two cubs approaching the pool in the Monrovia resident's back yard.

The footage shows the mother climb into the pool for a swim while her cubs watch from dry land -- alongside an inflatable bear pool toy.

The bears were then seen using a large tree in the yard for climbing and scratching before moving along.

The Instagram post said bears are common in the area, but the family featured "the smallest cubs we've ever seen."