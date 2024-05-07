View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addition Financial (@theadditionfi) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 7 (UPI) -- An unusual transaction was caught on camera at a Florida credit union when an alligator wandered into the drive-through lanes. Addition Financial in Lake Mary shared a photo to social media showing the gator parked by the teller window at the credit union. Advertisement "Just a normal day in Florida," the post said. "Can we even blame this little guy for wanting in on our 5 star service?" A video of the encounter features commentary from a teller. "Man, welcome to Florida where you go to work and casually see alligators just chillin' at your job," the teller says. Addition Financial said in a statement to WOFL-TV that the gator was turned away from the financial institution because it "did not have an account with us." Read More Overturned truck spills Coors beer onto California highway Mama bear takes a swim in California resident's pool Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record