Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man added an unusual Guinness World Records title to his tally by catching and donning five T-shirts launched from a T-shirt cannon in 46.09 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, said he had nearly attempted the title on a couple of occasions in the past, but never made an official try due to scheduling and equipment problems.

Advertisement

Rush's friend, Jake Smith, operated the T-shirt cannon and fired off shirts for Rush to catch and quickly put on.

The duo ended up with a record-breaking time of 46.09 seconds.

The title marks the 167th concurrently-held record for Rush, who is aiming to overtake the world's top record breaker, Silvio Sabba, who currently holds 180 titles.