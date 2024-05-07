Trending
May 7, 2024 / 1:32 PM

Overturned truck spills Coors beer onto California highway

By Ben Hooper
May 7 (UPI) -- An icy California road ended up with a taste of the Rockies when an overturned truck spilled its load of Coors beer into the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol station in Gold Run said the big rig overturned on an icy patch of Interstate 80 westbound in Placer County.

The roadway was closed to traffic between Rainbow and Cisco while crews worked to clear the Coors beer cans from the road.

"Apparently the mountains aren't turning blue, but the cans are," CHP wrote on social media. "Icy roads didn't stop this driver from popping the top and emptying more than a few."

The driver and a passenger were treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The post warned residents not to try to attempt their own amateur clean-up of the spilled beer.

"Don't get any ideas. This scene will be cleaned up," the post said.

