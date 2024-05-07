Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 7, 2024 / 4:48 PM

'Grumpy' snake rescued from rush hour traffic in West Virginia

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 7 (UPI) -- A West Virginia police officer pulled double-duty as a snake charmer when a "grumpy" serpent was spotted wandering into morning rush traffic.

The Charleston Police Department said in a Facebook post that Patrolman D. Johnson, "one of the biggest animal lovers around," rushed into action when "a snake of some sort (we're not snake experts, but he was wild) was having a case of the Mondays downtown during the morning rush."

Advertisement

Johnson safely captured the snake and moved it away from the dangers of traffic.

"He picked the grumpy fellow up and humanely relocated him to the woods, where he could hopefully have a better day," the post said.

Johnson said he was happy to help the scaly citizen.

"It was pretty intense, and I was pretty amped up," Johnson told WSAZ-TV. "It was like, 'Hey, I get to do what I normally do, go catch snakes,' like when I'm out camping and stuff. I'm always traveling around, always looking for different animals. Animals don't have a voice, and I'm trying to be their voice."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Dump truck's raised trailer hits overpass bridge in Virginia
May 7 (UPI) -- A dump truck with its trailer upright was caught on camera colliding with a Virginia highway overpass, but no injuries were reported.
Kitten rescued from New Jersey storm drain
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kitten rescued from New Jersey storm drain
May 7 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and public works employees in New Jersey came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped in a storm drain.
Idaho man dresses in shirts from T-shirt cannon to break world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man dresses in shirts from T-shirt cannon to break world record
May 7 (UPI) -- An Idaho man added an unusual Guinness World Records title to his tally by catching and donning five T-shirts launched from a T-shirt cannon in 46.09 seconds.
Driver on his way to work wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Driver on his way to work wins $50,000 lottery prize
May 7 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man stopped to buy a lottery ticket on his way to work and won $50,000 -- his second major prize.
Alligator visits bank drive-through, 'did not have an account'
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Alligator visits bank drive-through, 'did not have an account'
May 7 (UPI) -- An unusual transaction was caught on camera at a Florida credit union when an alligator wandered into the drive-through lanes.
Overturned truck spills Coors beer onto California highway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Overturned truck spills Coors beer onto California highway
May 7 (UPI) -- An icy California road ended up with a taste of the Rockies when an overturned truck spilled its load of Coors beer into the roadway.
Mama bear takes a swim in California resident's pool
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Mama bear takes a swim in California resident's pool
May 7 (UPI) -- A southern California resident shared video of the moment a family of bears visited their back yard so the mother could take a dip in the pool.
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
May 6 (UPI) -- Dozens of live chickens escaped onto the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday when the doors of a cargo truck came open during transit.
Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record
May 6 (UPI) -- A grocery store in Texas broke a Guinness World Record by gathering more than 311,000 avocados into a single display.
6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
Odd News // 1 day ago
6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
May 6 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were 5,662 top prize winning tickets Monday when a Pick 3 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 6-6-6.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
6-6-6 lottery drawing leads to 5,662 top prize winners
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
Dozens of chickens escape into Brooklyn. N.Y., road
Mysterious orange blocks on Texas beaches are sea turtle 'effigies'
Mysterious orange blocks on Texas beaches are sea turtle 'effigies'
Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record
Holy guacamole: Texas store's display of avocados breaks world record
Curious badger visits skate park, gets trapped in bowl
Curious badger visits skate park, gets trapped in bowl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement