May 6 (UPI) -- A rad badger paid a visit to a skate park in Cornwall, England, but ended up needing some help escaping from a steep-edged bowl.

The Cornwall Badger Group said volunteer Dave Hudson was summoned to the Newquay Skate Park on Sunday when a curious badger wandered into the facility and became trapped in a bowl -- a skating surface akin to an empty swimming pool.

A video posted to Facebook by the group shows Hudson using a blanket and a plank of wood to create a suitable surface for the badger to climb to safety.

"I'd taken this massive blanket in case I needed to scoop him up, so I popped that on the side of the ramp and he had a little go, and initially pulled the whole thing in there with him," Hudson told the BBC.

He said it took a few attempts, but the animal was eventually able to climb out of the bowl and run off back into the wild.

"There is an increasing population of badgers, urban badgers, and there's a fair few badgers in and around Newquay," Hudson said. "They're not vicious animals, they don't want to interact with humans, they'd rather keep their distance and disappear."