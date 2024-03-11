Trending
March 11, 2024 / 12:17 PM

Creative cardboard sleds race downhill at Pennsylvania resort

By Ben Hooper
March 11 (UPI) -- Creatively designed homemade sleds sped downhill for a Pennsylvania ski resort's annual Cardboard Box Race.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Berks County hosted its annual Cardboard Box Race on Sunday, a week earlier than it had originally been scheduled due to the dwindling amount of snow remaining on the mountain.

Participants sped down the bunny slope -- the snow tubing slope that normally hosts the race did not have enough snow left -- in sleds constructed from cardboard, duct tape and zip ties.

Some of the creative sleds on display this year included cardboard vehicles designed after a Star Wars X-wing, a Formula 1 car and various types of boats.

Limerick resident Ryan Mauger and his 13-year-old daughter, Ava, won the "most creative" prize from the race's judges for their sled modeled after a Lego brick. Mauger drove the box downhill while dressed in a cardboard Lego minifig costume.

Swartz Family Racing, a family team from Coopersburg, took the top spot after several rounds of racing with their speed-focused design.

