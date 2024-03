Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 4 (UPI) -- Legoland California attempted a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,273 people in dinosaur costumes for a dance party of prehistoric proportions.

The dancing dinos gathered Sunday at the theme park in Carlsbad to attempt the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.

The current record of 252 people was set in Los Angeles in 2019. A 2023 event in Dundurn, Saskatchewan, reportedly featured 1,187 people in dinosaur costumes, but that attempt has not been certified by Guinness World Records.

The Legoland dance party was held in anticipation of the park's new Dino Valley area, which officially opens March 22.