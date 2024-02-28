Trending
Odd News
Feb. 28, 2024 / 12:05 PM

Nearly 200 escaped goats wander Texas neighborhoods

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 goats brought to a Texas park to clear unwanted plants escaped from their fence and went wandering through nearby neighborhoods in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department said the goats were employed by the city to clear plants such as poison ivy and poison oak from the Crystal Canyon Natural Area, but they somehow managed to get out of their fenced enclosure.

"It looks like they may have gotten out of the fence, or the fence fell, we don't know exactly what happened, but they got out," Arlington Police Sgt. Alex Rosado told KDFW-TV.

Police said multiple calls came in from local residents reporting a large number of goats wandering through their yards.

The department shared body camera footage showing officers helping animal wranglers round up the hungry herd and return them to the natural area.

"I can't promise plants weren't eaten that weren't supposed to be eaten, but no goats were injured," said Michael Debrecht, the city's assistant director of Parks and Recreation.

