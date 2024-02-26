Trending
Feb. 26, 2024 / 4:39 PM

Small chihuahua puppy rescued from Boston highway ramp

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A 10-week old chihuahua puppy was rescued from a highway on-ramp and very quickly found a new home, animal rescuers said.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said a local resident had spotted the small dog on multiple occasions over the course of several days and was able to capture the canine when she was seen along an Interstate 93 on-ramp, dashing toward highway traffic.

The 3-pound puppy, dubbed Sparkle by rescuers, was taken to the Pine Street Inn before being turned over to Boston Animal Care and Control. Sparkle was then transferred to ARL Boston's Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The puppy was found to be in good health, and officials said Sunday she has already found a new home.

Joe Chafins, who works at the Pine Street Inn, said one of his coworkers told him about the puppy's visit.

"My birthday was Friday and we were just kind of celebrating my birthday and she started telling my wife and I the story, showing us some photos she had of her," Chafins told WCVB-TV after signing the adoption papers. "We just heard the story and we're like: 'We've got to go meet her.' So we've been trying to call since and they said she was here today, so we're here to meet her and take her home."

