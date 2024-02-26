Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win

|Advertisement
"I bought five Lotto 47 tickets while I was at Amvets," the player said. "The next day, I got a call from the worker who sold me the tickets, telling me to check mine because they had sold a jackpot winner. I looked up the winning numbers and then looked over my ticket and sure enough, I was the big winner! I'm still in disbelief!"
The man's ticket, bearing the numbers 08-23-26-31-36-40, had scored the $4.37 million jackpot in the Jan. 20 drawing.
The player chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum of about $3 million. He said he plans to use the money to save for retirement.