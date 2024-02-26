Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win

A phone call from a store clerk alerted a Michigan man to the fact that his Lotto 47 ticket was worth $4.3 million. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan man received a phone call from a clerk at the store where he purchased his lottery tickets the previous day to tell him he had won $4.37 million. The 71-year-old Wexford County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Amvets Post 110 on West Cass Street in Cadillac to buy some tickets.

"I bought five Lotto 47 tickets while I was at Amvets," the player said. "The next day, I got a call from the worker who sold me the tickets, telling me to check mine because they had sold a jackpot winner. I looked up the winning numbers and then looked over my ticket and sure enough, I was the big winner! I'm still in disbelief!"

The man's ticket, bearing the numbers 08-23-26-31-36-40, had scored the $4.37 million jackpot in the Jan. 20 drawing.

The player chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum of about $3 million. He said he plans to use the money to save for retirement.

