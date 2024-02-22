Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million

|Advertisement
"I bought four tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets, including this $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier ticket."
The man said he scratched off the barcode first and scanned it with the Michigan Lottery app.
"When confetti came up on the screen with a prize of $1 million, I thought the scanner was broken. I scratched off the full ticket and that's when I saw I really did win. It was awesome," he said.
The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money to buy a retirement home with a pool.