Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 22, 2024 / 4:15 PM

Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man used $100 in lottery winnings to buy more scratch-off tickets and scored a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
A Michigan man used $100 in lottery winnings to buy more scratch-off tickets and scored a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $100 from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to reinvest his winnings into more tickets and scored a $1 million jackpot.

The 59-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he visited the Meijer store on Haggerty Road in Commerce Township to buy some lottery tickets.

Advertisement

"I bought four tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets, including this $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier ticket."

The man said he scratched off the barcode first and scanned it with the Michigan Lottery app.

"When confetti came up on the screen with a prize of $1 million, I thought the scanner was broken. I scratched off the full ticket and that's when I saw I really did win. It was awesome," he said.

The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money to buy a retirement home with a pool.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Indiana deer seen wandering with a plastic container stuck over its head for at least 12 days was rescued Thursday morning.
Escaped bull wanders into Colorado pond, gets stuck in mud
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Escaped bull wanders into Colorado pond, gets stuck in mud
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado came to the rescue of an escaped bull that wandered into a pond and became stuck in the mud.
Maryland couple attend record-breaking 135 concerts in one year
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Maryland couple attend record-breaking 135 concerts in one year
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple showed their enthusiasm for live music when they broke a Guinness World Record by attending 135 concerts in a single year.
Zoo's potty-mouthed parrots showing signs of cleaning up their act
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Zoo's potty-mouthed parrots showing signs of cleaning up their act
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Officials at a British zoo said a plan to curb the rude habits of their famously potty-mouthed parrots is showing some promising early results.
Arizona woman finds rattlesnake hiding under her welcome mat
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Arizona woman finds rattlesnake hiding under her welcome mat
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A reptile wrangler was called out to an Arizona home where a welcome mat was found to be hiding a most unwelcome visitor: an western diamondback rattlesnake.
Horse nearly swallowed by Los Angeles sinkhole
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Horse nearly swallowed by Los Angeles sinkhole
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Los Angeles came to the rescue of a horse that ended up trapped when a sinkhole formed underneath where she was standing.
Missing Scottish Highland Games trophy found after nearly a century
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Missing Scottish Highland Games trophy found after nearly a century
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of the Scottish Highland Games said a traditional silver trophy is returning to the competition after being lost for nearly a century.
Japan's 'naked man festival' ends after more than 1,000 years
Odd News // 1 day ago
Japan's 'naked man festival' ends after more than 1,000 years
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An annual event commonly known as the "naked man festival" came to an end after nearly 1,000 years due to the declining population in the area, organizers said.
Lottery winner left $500,000 ticket behind at the store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lottery winner left $500,000 ticket behind at the store
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Iowa man said he was so excited to reveal a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket that he accidentally left the ticket behind at the store.
Orchard's missing cat found after more than a year
Odd News // 1 day ago
Orchard's missing cat found after more than a year
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An orchard in Illinois said a foster cat is back home after going missing more than a year earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's 'naked man festival' ends after more than 1,000 years
Japan's 'naked man festival' ends after more than 1,000 years
Lottery winner left $500,000 ticket behind at the store
Lottery winner left $500,000 ticket behind at the store
Washington girl wears 45 sweaters at the same time to break record
Washington girl wears 45 sweaters at the same time to break record
Missing Scottish Highland Games trophy found after nearly a century
Missing Scottish Highland Games trophy found after nearly a century
'Ryan Rodeo' aims to gather record-breaking number of Ryans
'Ryan Rodeo' aims to gather record-breaking number of Ryans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement