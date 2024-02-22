Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million

A Michigan man used $100 in lottery winnings to buy more scratch-off tickets and scored a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $100 from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to reinvest his winnings into more tickets and scored a $1 million jackpot. The 59-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he visited the Meijer store on Haggerty Road in Commerce Township to buy some lottery tickets.

"I bought four tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets, including this $1,000,000 Cash Multiplier ticket."

The man said he scratched off the barcode first and scanned it with the Michigan Lottery app.

"When confetti came up on the screen with a prize of $1 million, I thought the scanner was broken. I scratched off the full ticket and that's when I saw I really did win. It was awesome," he said.

The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money to buy a retirement home with a pool.