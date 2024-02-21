Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A New Jersey school went into temporary lockdown when an unwanted visitor came knocking on the glass door: a deer.

The Howell Township Police Department said in a Facebook post that students and faculty members at the Griebling School were told to shelter in place on Tuesday when an apparently confused deer rammed into a glass door, "causing it to spider web."

"This just goes to show how good the quality of education is at Griebling," the department said, "the deer are trying to break in to join the kids."

The shelter in place order was lifted when the animal left the scene.

Police wrote the deer "was a little dazed but otherwise fine."