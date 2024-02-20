Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Early-morning drivers on a Philadelphia highway spotted something surprising running alongside their cars: an escaped horse.

Angelo Palmer captured video around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning showing a horse galloping next to his car on northbound Interstate 95, near the Girard Avenue exit.

Advertisement

Police confirmed the horse was safely wrangled after getting off the highway and wandering in the Port Richmond area of the city.

"Hey Philly, uh, hold your horses (so we don't have to)," Philadelphia police joked on social media.

The horse was loaded into a trailer by two members of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, which is located about 5 miles from where the animal was captured.

One of the men said the horse had escaped from its stable overnight and would be temporarily housed at another stable in New Jersey.