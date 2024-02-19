Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 19, 2024 / 11:43 AM

Woman returns home to find house ransacked by badger

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A badger broke into a home on England's Isle of Wight and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage before being rescued.

Charlotte Glazier said she arrived home from work and found her kitchen had been ransacked and a hole had been burrowed into her pantry door.

Advertisement

She followed the trail of destruction up the stairs, where furniture had been bitten and plug sockets had been torn out of walls.

Glazier discovered the offending badger hiding in a waste basket that had been tipped onto its side.

Police told Glazier they couldn't do anything about the wild animal, and the RSPCA did not have any personnel available, so she called Pet Vets and was referred to the Badger Trust Isle of Wight.

Trust personnel responded to the home and captured the badger in a cage for transport back to the wild.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Forgotten lottery ticket from last year earns man a new truck
Odd News // 2 days ago
Forgotten lottery ticket from last year earns man a new truck
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man cleaning out the glove compartment in his vehicle found a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought last year that ended up winning him a new truck.
Deer crashes through glass door at Old Navy store in South Carolina
Odd News // 2 days ago
Deer crashes through glass door at Old Navy store in South Carolina
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Visitors to a South Carolina shopping center got a surprise when a deer crashed through the glass front door of an Old Navy store.
Poetry book returned to Ohio library was 93 years overdue
Odd News // 2 days ago
Poetry book returned to Ohio library was 93 years overdue
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a patron recently brought something surprising to librarians -- a poetry book that was 93 years overdue.
Oklahomans dub mysterious loose bovine 'Thundercow'
Odd News // 2 days ago
Oklahomans dub mysterious loose bovine 'Thundercow'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Residents near an Oklahoma lake have reported numerous encounters with a mysterious creature -- a loose cow that has been wandering the area for more than a year.
Lion cub tries pulling siblings off rock
Odd News // 2 days ago
Lion cub tries pulling siblings off rock
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- These six lion cubs were feeling bored until they found a long grass root to play tug of war with. Then the cutest chaos began.
Woman finds her own long-lost wallet washed up on the beach
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman finds her own long-lost wallet washed up on the beach
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A woman walking with her dogs on a British Columbia beach made a surprising discovery among the trash that washed up with the tide -- her own long-lost wallet.
California collects 10,568 pieces of Transformers memorabilia
Odd News // 2 days ago
California collects 10,568 pieces of Transformers memorabilia
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A California man's collection of 10,568 pieces of Transformers memorabilia earned him a Guinness World Records title.
Bear breaks into Florida woman's car to steal chocolates
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear breaks into Florida woman's car to steal chocolates
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A romantic surprise turned into a costly nightmare when a bear broke into a woman's car to steal candy her boyfriend had placed in the front seat.
Raccoons steal Florida woman's DoorDash tacos
Odd News // 3 days ago
Raccoons steal Florida woman's DoorDash tacos
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida woman took out her phone and started recording when a trio of masked bandits stole her DoorDash taco order from in front of her door.
Escaped horse found wandering in the middle of N.C. road
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped horse found wandering in the middle of N.C. road
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina came to the rescue of an escaped horse found wandering loose down the middle of a road.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Woman finds her own long-lost wallet washed up on the beach
Woman finds her own long-lost wallet washed up on the beach
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Raccoons steal Florida woman's DoorDash tacos
Raccoons steal Florida woman's DoorDash tacos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement