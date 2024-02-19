Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A badger broke into a home on England's Isle of Wight and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage before being rescued.

Charlotte Glazier said she arrived home from work and found her kitchen had been ransacked and a hole had been burrowed into her pantry door.

She followed the trail of destruction up the stairs, where furniture had been bitten and plug sockets had been torn out of walls.

Glazier discovered the offending badger hiding in a waste basket that had been tipped onto its side.

Police told Glazier they couldn't do anything about the wild animal, and the RSPCA did not have any personnel available, so she called Pet Vets and was referred to the Badger Trust Isle of Wight.

Trust personnel responded to the home and captured the badger in a cage for transport back to the wild.