Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts said major traffic delays were caused when an overturned truck spilled about 10,000 gallons of milk onto a Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp. The Auburn Fire Rescue Department said the truck rolled over on the ramp from Route 12 west to Interstate 90 west in Auburn, causing 10,000 gallons of milk and a large amount of diesel fuel to spill into the roadway. Advertisement No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but major traffic delays were reported as a result of the incident and the ensuing clean-up operation. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the ramp was completely closed for several hours while the truck and spilled liquids were removed from the roadway.