Feb. 16 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said a patron recently brought something surprising to librarians -- a poetry book that was 93 years overdue.

The Licking County Library in Newark said on social media that Heart Throbs: The Old Scrap Book, a book containing poetry from thousands of authors, was recently returned to the library by a patrol.

The patron told librarians she had found the book among the belongings in her great aunt's house.

The tome still contains a list of rules from what was then called the Public Library of Newark. The card states that a charge of 2 cents per day would be incurred for each day the book is overdue.

"It's a good thing we're now fine-free," the library said in the post.