Escaped horse found wandering in the middle of N.C. road

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina came to the rescue of an escaped horse found wandering loose down the middle of a road.

The Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that members of its Animal Services Unit responded to a report of a horse walking down the middle of MacGregor Downs Road.

Officers discovered the horse, named Bobo, had fled home "after getting into a scuffle with the resident stallion."

The owner is recovering from a broken shoulder, so officers helped by leading the horse home while a patrol car followed with caution lights flashing.

"Bobo returned home safe and sound and he was placed in a pasture without the stallion in it," the post said.