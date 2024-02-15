Trending
Feb. 15, 2024 / 4:48 PM

Escaped horse found wandering in the middle of N.C. road

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina came to the rescue of an escaped horse found wandering loose down the middle of a road.

The Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that members of its Animal Services Unit responded to a report of a horse walking down the middle of MacGregor Downs Road.

Officers discovered the horse, named Bobo, had fled home "after getting into a scuffle with the resident stallion."

The owner is recovering from a broken shoulder, so officers helped by leading the horse home while a patrol car followed with caution lights flashing.

"Bobo returned home safe and sound and he was placed in a pasture without the stallion in it," the post said.

Lottery novice wins $500,000 from his first-ever ticket
Odd News // 9 minutes ago
Lottery novice wins $500,000 from his first-ever ticket
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $500,000 prize from the first lottery ticket he ever purchased.
Bag containing $30,000 left behind on New York train
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bag containing $30,000 left behind on New York train
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of workers for New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority are being praised for reuniting a traveler with a lost bag containing $30,000 cash.
Danish man sticks 68 matches up his nose for world record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Danish man sticks 68 matches up his nose for world record
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Danish man earned an unusual Guinness World Records title when he managed to stuff 68 matchsticks into his nostrils.
California man receives dozens of Amazon packages he never ordered
Odd News // 4 hours ago
California man receives dozens of Amazon packages he never ordered
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A California man received dozens of mysterious Amazon packages at his home over the course of six months.
Curious fox steals animal rescuer's phone, takes selfie video
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Curious fox steals animal rescuer's phone, takes selfie video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- An RSPCA officer in Britain set up his phone to film an animal rescue, but a curious fox snatched the device and ran away with it while it was still recording.
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was quickly turned around when maggots fell out of an overhead bag onto a passenger on Tuesday.
British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed
Odd News // 23 hours ago
British zoo's escaped bearcat found in woodshed
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Palawan binturong that escaped from the Dartmoor Zoo in England was returned to the facility after being found taking shelter in a woodshed.
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Odd News // 1 day ago
N.H. state lawmaker's bill seeks an official pronunciation of 'Concord'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A state lawmaker in New Hampshire is promoting a bill that would give the state an official pronunciation for the name of its capital city, Concord.
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An Illinois man's Valentine's Day was saved when he scored a $1 million lottery jackpot just three days after breaking up with his girlfriend.
Police find reported 'large knife' held by man was 'a Harry Potter wand'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police find reported 'large knife' held by man was 'a Harry Potter wand'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Armed police stormed a hotel in England on a report of a man armed with a "large knife," but left after discovering the reported weapon was a Harry Potter wand.
