Odd News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 8:44 AM

Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger

By Dana Forsythe
A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was quickly turned around when maggots fell out of an overhead bag onto a passenger on Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was quickly turned around when maggots fell out of an overhead bag onto a passenger on Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was quickly turned around when maggots fell out of an overhead bag onto a passenger on Tuesday.

Upon inspection of the nearby overhead bin, flight crew onboard Delta Flight DL133 found an "improperly packed carry-on bag" that contained rotten fish, wrapped in newspaper.

According to a statement from Delta to Fox2Detroit and People, "the aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were placed on the next available flight."

Philip Schotte, a Netherlands native who resides in Iowa, told Fox2Detroit the woman was freaking out, "trying to kind of fight off these maggots."

"They found out that there was a rotten fish in there," Schotte said. "I did see everyone's reaction to the bag being opened, which was just an immediate pinching of the nose."

The Delta flight was less than an hour into it's almost nine-hour flight when it turned around.

One passenger on the flight, @kelce__, wrote about her experience on X.

"Really lovely to be 2 hours into an 8 hour @Delta to Amsterdam and find out there is rotten fish and maggots hitching a ride with us ."

