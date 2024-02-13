Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 13, 2024 / 4:05 PM

Michigan man finds 70-year-old love letter in second-hand toolbox

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man is trying to solve the mystery of a 70-year-old love letter he found in a toolbox he purchased from a farm auction.

Rick Trojanowski of Grand Rapids said he bought the toolbox at a farm auction in 2017, but it wasn't until years later that he found an old letter stashed away in a drawer.

Advertisement

The letter was authored 70 years ago by Army Cpl. Irvin G. Fleming and was sent from San Francisco to Mary Lee Cribbs in Grand Rapids.

The letter featured Fleming apologizing to Cribbs for a disagreement they had, and professing his undying love and intention to marry her when he returns from the Army.

"It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry," Trojanowski told WXMI-TV.

Trojanowski is now trying to find surviving relatives of the couple so he can give them the letter.

"I really don't have any use for it and if we can find the people it belongs to, the kids, I think it'd be really neat for them," he said.

A Minneapolis couple recently detailed their own similar incident after finding a pair of love notes inside the wall of their bathroom during a remodeling project.

Advertisement

Matt and Carrie Tessmer said both letters were signed simply "John B." and appeared to be written from a teenager to two separate objects of his affection.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Coyote rescued after getting head stuck in statue
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Coyote rescued after getting head stuck in statue
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Wisconsin came to the assistance of an adult coyote that ended up with its head stuck inside a hollow statue.
Pelican captured on Dutch golf course after Belgian zoo escape
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Pelican captured on Dutch golf course after Belgian zoo escape
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A pink-backed pelican that escaped from a zoo in Belgium was captured after taking up residence at a golf course in the Netherlands.
Australian beach hosts ice bath world record attempt
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Australian beach hosts ice bath world record attempt
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A health and wellness company in Australia set a Guinness World Record when 509 people took ice baths at the same time on a beach.
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man uses $20 lottery winnings to purchase $50,000 ticket
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used $20 in lottery winnings to buy a scratch-off ticket that earned him a $50,000 prize.
Florida-native alligator snapping turtle found in small English lake
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Florida-native alligator snapping turtle found in small English lake
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- An alligator snapping turtle, a freshwater reptile native to Florida, surprised veterinarians when it turned up in a small lake in England.
Kansas town breaks two pancake world records for International Pancake Day
Odd News // 8 hours ago
Kansas town breaks two pancake world records for International Pancake Day
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Kansas town unofficially broke two Guinness World Records in recognition of International Pancake Day.
Two baby seals rescued from different Prince Edward Island roads
Odd News // 9 hours ago
Two baby seals rescued from different Prince Edward Island roads
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Canada's Prince Edward Island came to the assistance of two baby seals found wandering on different roads in a single day.
Moose visits Colorado ski resort
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose visits Colorado ski resort
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Skiers and snowboarders at a Colorado resort had an unusual caught-on-camera encounter with a moose.
Dog fends off mountain lion attack in California yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog fends off mountain lion attack in California yard
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Security cameras were recording in a California neighborhood when a family's dog fended off an attack from a mountain lion.
Michigan woman's conversation with clerk predicts lottery win
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman's conversation with clerk predicts lottery win
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman scored a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after joking with the store clerk about "saving for retirement."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Minneapolis couple remodeling bathroom find decades-old love letters
Minneapolis couple remodeling bathroom find decades-old love letters
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Tiny lion cubs lead mother lion across bridge
Dog fends off mountain lion attack in California yard
Dog fends off mountain lion attack in California yard
Baby rhino at Oregon Zoo goes outside for first time
Baby rhino at Oregon Zoo goes outside for first time
Aquarium: Pregnant stingray could be having clones -- or shark babies
Aquarium: Pregnant stingray could be having clones -- or shark babies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement