A Maryland man won $20 from a scratch-off lotter ticket and used it to buy another ticket that earned him $50,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used $20 in lottery winnings to buy a scratch-off ticket that earned him a $50,000 prize. The Middle River man told Maryland Lottery officials he had $10 left after making a purchase at the Kwik Mart store on Middle River Road, so he used it to buy a scratch-off ticket.

The ticket earned him a $20 prize, which he used to buy a $20 100X The Cash ticket.

The player's second ticket earned him a $50,000 prize.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to take his partner on a vacation later this year.