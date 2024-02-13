Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A health and wellness company in Australia set a Guinness World Record when 509 people took ice baths at the same time on a beach.

One Life Live It organized the attempt at the record for the most people taking an ice bath simultaneously at Leighton Beach in Fremantle, Western Australia.

The company set up large, inflatable pools on the beach and the participants entered together, with about 12 bathers in each pool.

Participants were required to remain submerged up to their necks for at least 3 minutes to qualify for the record. A total 537 people made the attempt, but only 509 managed to go the distance.

The total was enough to surpass the goal of 483 people and win the record.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present to give an official certificate to organizers.