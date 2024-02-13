Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A Kansas town unofficially broke two Guinness World Records in recognition of International Pancake Day.

The records for the longest line of pancakes and the highest pancake toss were attempted in the run-up to the 75th International Pancake Day race, an annual event that takes place each year on Shrove Tuesday in Liberal, Kan., and Olney, England.

Liberal's International Pancake Day nonprofit attempted the pancake line record on Monday, creating a 923.23-foot line of approximately 2,800 flapjacks. The current world record of 429.25 feet was set in London in February 2020.

Frank Hampton, Liberal's "Pancake Maestro," attempted the record Tuesday morning for the highest pancake flip, achieving an altitude of 32 feet. The current record of 31 feet and 1 inch was set by Dominic Cuzzacrea in 2010.

Both record attempts must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records adjudicators before becoming official.