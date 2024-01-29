Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters and sheriff's deputies in California came to the rescue of three dogs found stranded in a canal with steep walls.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside Tulare County Fire personnel when three German shepherds were found trapped in the Friant Kern Canal near Avenue 128.

"The dogs tried to climb out on their own, but slid back down the steep walls," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Employees from Brosamer & Wall were on the scene first and were able to keep the dogs from fleeing down the canal until rescuers arrived.

Two of the dogs were able to scale the steep walls of the canal while rescuers used ropes to help them. The third dog was too frightened to attempt the climb and was carried out by deputies.

The dogs, which appeared to be uninjured and in good health, were taken to the Tulare County Animal Control.