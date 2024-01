1 of 2 | The San Diego Humane Society came to the rescue of a coyote found with a bucket stuck over its head in a flooded field. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The San Diego Humane Society came to the rescue of a coyote found with a bucket stuck over its head in a debris-filled flooded field. The SDHS said its Humane Law Enforcement officers were called to rescue what was initially believed to be a dog stranded in the flooded field, and San Diego Lifeguards was contacted for assistance reaching the animal by boat. Advertisement

The canine, which had a plastic bucket stuck over its head, turned out to be a coyote.

The coyote was taken to the Bahde Wildlife Center, where veterinarians sedated the animal and removed the bucket.

The male coyote was taken the following day to the Ramona Wildlife Center, where it will be rehabilitated.

"We are hopeful this juvenile coyote will be able to recover and return to the wild soon," humane society spokesperson Nina Thompson said in a news release.