Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 24, 2024 / 4:44 PM

Raccoon stuck upside-down in sewer grate rescued

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Ontario came to the rescue of a raccoon found stuck upside-down in a sewer grate.

The Guelph Humane Society said officers responded to a report of a stuck raccoon and arrived to find the animal trapped upside-down in the sewer grate.

Advertisement

The officers tried unsuccessfully to pull the raccoon free, and ended up calling the Guelph Fire Department for assistance.

Firefighters were able to lift the grate so the humane society officers could transport the animal to their shelter for care.

"Our officers then placed her gently in a kennel with warm towels, food and water," the humane society said in a Facebook post.

The raccoon was released back into the wild the following day.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pink Floyd CD returned to Maryland library after 35 years
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
Pink Floyd CD returned to Maryland library after 35 years
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Workers at a Maryland library recently found a surprise in their return box: a Pink Floyd CD that was checked out in 1989.
Lambeau Field's lost and found items include dentures, hearing aids
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Lambeau Field's lost and found items include dentures, hearing aids
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Some of the most unusual items to end up in the lost and found at Wisconsin's Lambeau Field include dentures and passports.
Virginia man wins $1 million lottery prize while on a cruise
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Virginia man wins $1 million lottery prize while on a cruise
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia man had an extra unforgettable Caribbean cruise when he found out he had won a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Beaver blamed for Texas road washing away in the rain
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Beaver blamed for Texas road washing away in the rain
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas county said a beaver was to blame for a neighborhood's main access road being washed away in the rain.
Flight delayed by penguin on the runway at New Zealand airport
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Flight delayed by penguin on the runway at New Zealand airport
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A plane was delayed at New Zealand's Wellington International Airport due to a well-dressed hazard on the runway: a penguin.
Woman spends over 3 hours in ice to break Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Woman spends over 3 hours in ice to break Guinness World Record
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Polish woman spent 3 hours, 6 minutes and 45 seconds standing in a box filled up to her neck with ice to set a Guinness World Record.
Profanity-spewing parrots given a second chance at British zoo
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Profanity-spewing parrots given a second chance at British zoo
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Officials at a British zoo said a group of infamously foul-mouthed parrots that were isolated from the rest of the flock are being moved in with the rest of the chatty birds in the hopes of cleaning up their language.
Texas alligator makes snout hole in frozen pond to survive winter
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Texas alligator makes snout hole in frozen pond to survive winter
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Texas wildlife rescue center shared video of an alligator poking its snout through the ice so it can survive in a frozen pond.
California woman grows world's longest arm hair
Odd News // 1 day ago
California woman grows world's longest arm hair
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A California woman earned a Guinness World Records title when a single strand of hair growing out of her bicep was measured at 7.24 inches long.
French tourist makes 7.46-carat discovery at Crater of Diamonds
Odd News // 1 day ago
French tourist makes 7.46-carat discovery at Crater of Diamonds
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A French tourist making his first visit to Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas ended up finding a 7.46-carat diamond.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Record 932 manatees gather at Florida state park
Record 932 manatees gather at Florida state park
California woman grows world's longest arm hair
California woman grows world's longest arm hair
Texas alligator makes snout hole in frozen pond to survive winter
Texas alligator makes snout hole in frozen pond to survive winter
Yogurt company offers $10,000 for a one-month 'digital detox'
Yogurt company offers $10,000 for a one-month 'digital detox'
Lottery ticket chosen at random earns Virginia woman $500,000
Lottery ticket chosen at random earns Virginia woman $500,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement