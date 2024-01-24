Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Ontario came to the rescue of a raccoon found stuck upside-down in a sewer grate.

The Guelph Humane Society said officers responded to a report of a stuck raccoon and arrived to find the animal trapped upside-down in the sewer grate.

The officers tried unsuccessfully to pull the raccoon free, and ended up calling the Guelph Fire Department for assistance.

Firefighters were able to lift the grate so the humane society officers could transport the animal to their shelter for care.

"Our officers then placed her gently in a kennel with warm towels, food and water," the humane society said in a Facebook post.

The raccoon was released back into the wild the following day.