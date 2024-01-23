@gatorcountrytx #alligatorsoftiktok #gatorcountrybmt #hibernation #fyp #garysaurage ♬ God's Country - State of Mine & Drew Jacobs Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Texas wildlife rescue center shared video of an alligator poking its snout through the ice so it can survive in a frozen pond. The video, posted to TikTok, shows a resident alligator at Gator Country in Beaumont with its body under the ice, but its snout sticking up through a small hole. Advertisement Gator Country owner Gary Saurage explains in the video that the gator's seemingly unusual position is normal winter weather behavior for the cold-blooded animals. Alligators in freezing temperatures go into a state of brumation, a cold-blooded animal's version of hibernation. "His heart is beating three beats per minute," Saurage says in the video. "Folks, that's amazing. That's how alligators survive in the ice." Read More California woman grows world's longest arm hair French tourist makes 7.46-carat discovery at Crater of Diamonds Lottery ticket chosen at random earns Virginia woman $500,000