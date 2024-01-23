Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Texas wildlife rescue center shared video of an alligator poking its snout through the ice so it can survive in a frozen pond.

The video, posted to TikTok, shows a resident alligator at Gator Country in Beaumont with its body under the ice, but its snout sticking up through a small hole.

Gator Country owner Gary Saurage explains in the video that the gator's seemingly unusual position is normal winter weather behavior for the cold-blooded animals.

Alligators in freezing temperatures go into a state of brumation, a cold-blooded animal's version of hibernation.

"His heart is beating three beats per minute," Saurage says in the video. "Folks, that's amazing. That's how alligators survive in the ice."