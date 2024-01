A survey of British plumbers found some of the most unusual items removed from household pipes include a tent and adult toys. Photo by stevepb/Pixabay.com

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A survey of plumbers found some of the most unusual items removed from pipes in Britain include a two-man tent, Lego toys and another pipe. Wavin UK, one of Britain's largest manufacturers and distributors of plastic drainage pipes, surveyed plumbers in the country for its annual State of the Nation report.

Some of the most unusual items removed from pipes by plumbers include a two man tent with a sleeping bag, Lego bricks, rubber ducks, socks, adult toys, teeth, turkey bones, Brussels sprouts, bananas and a pipe stuck inside another pipe.

Wavin said 59% of plumbers responding to the survey reported having to turn away jobs because of an unusually high workload, so the report's findings should serve as a reminder to Britons to keep potential blockages away from their drains.