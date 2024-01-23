Trending
Jan. 23, 2024

Jewish congregation creates 35-foot challah bread to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Jewish congregation in New York teamed up with a Brooklyn bakery to attempt to break a Guinness World Record with a 35-foot, 2-inch challah bread.

Congregation Rodeph Sholom on the Upper West Side teamed up with the Jewish Federations of North America, the Orthodox Union and Strauss Bakery in Brooklyn to create the massive braided bread.

The bakery made more than 200 pounds of dough, which was then braided and transported via truck to a kosher commercial kitchen in New Jersey, where it was baked in a 40-foot tunnel oven.

The finished challah then returned to Congregation Rodeph Sholom to be served.

The bread measured 35 feet and 2 inches before being cut into portions. Evidence from the record attempt is being submitted to Guinness World Records.

The current record of 32 feet is held by the Grandma Moses Bakery in Sydney, Australia.

