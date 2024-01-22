$10 lottery win leads Michigan man to $500,000 jackpot

|Advertisement
"My son and I stopped at the gas station, and I bought each of us a $5 ticket," the player recalled. "When we scratched them, I had a $10 winner, so I went back in and bought two more."
The man said a $500,000 Winter Ice ticket caught his eye.
"My son likes the Wild Time game, so I got him one of those and I got myself a new $500,000 Winter Ice ticket after the clerk said people had been doing pretty well on it. When we scratched the tickets off, I said to my son: 'What would you say if I told you I'd won $500,000?' He replied: 'That you're full of it!' That's when I handed him the ticket and we both started screaming!"
The winner said he plans to use his prize money to buy a new house.