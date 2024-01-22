Baby born at side of New Jersey road during winter storm

A baby named Millie was born at the side of Route 15 in Sparta, N.J., with the help of a police officer. Photo courtesy of the Sparta Police Department

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A healthy baby girl was born at the side of a New Jersey road with help from a police officer in the midst of a winter storm. The Sparta Police Department said Officer Christopher Botta responded to a report of a woman in labor at the side of Route 15, near the city's border with Jefferson. Advertisement

Botta located the vehicle stopped at the side of the road and made contact with expecting parents Tyler and Stephanie.

"Officer Botta observed the baby's head crowning and proceeded to ensure the umbilical cord was not wrapped around the baby's neck," the department said in a news release. "After confirming everything appeared normal, seconds later, Stephanie delivered the baby girl into Officer Botta's hands."

The Sparta First Aid Squad arrived on the scene and took the mother and newborn, Millie, to the Morristown Medical Center.

Botta followed up with the family two days later and confirmed mother and baby girl were healthy and doing well.