Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A pig escaped from a trailer in a Kentucky city and enjoyed some time playing in the snow before being rounded up by police.

The Richmond Police Department said in an Instagram post that the pig escaped from a trailer in Richmond and "spent some time enjoying the winter weather and recent snowfall."

Advertisement

"Kids aren't the only ones who love a snow day," the post said.

Police shared photos of the pig with its snout covered in snow as it played near a gas station.

"The pig has since been reunited with its owner, and gladly agreed to pose for a picture with some of the officers who helped with its safe return," police wrote.