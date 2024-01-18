Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 10:18 AM

Man trapped in bathroom on SpiceJet flight across India

By Dana Forsythe
A malfunction on a SpiceJet flight caused a passenger to be trapped in the bathroom for over an hour. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA
A malfunction on a SpiceJet flight caused a passenger to be trapped in the bathroom for over an hour. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A malfunction on a SpiceJet flight caused a passenger to be trapped in the bathroom for over an hour.

The man was on his way from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Wednesday when he became trapped in the bathroom, due to a broken lock. Spice Air flight crew members were unable to get the man out until they landed and Bengaluru airport technicians intervened, according to NDTV.

Advertisement

The private air carrier SpiceJet expressed regret over the incident and said the passenger will get a full refund of his fare.

According to other passengers on the flight, the flight crew told the man to remain calm and "not to panic," at one point passing a note to him under the door.

"Secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come," the note said. "Do not panic."

In a post on X, a separate passenger on the SpiceJet flight showed a picture of the note.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airline said. "Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michigan man wins $200,000 Powerball prize with kids' birthdays
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Michigan man wins $200,000 Powerball prize with kids' birthdays
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket featuring his kids' birthdays.
World's oldest dog title under review
Odd News // 23 hours ago
World's oldest dog title under review
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records is reviewing the title for world's oldest dog, which was awarded to a Portuguese dog, after questions arose about the dog's age.
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- An Iowa man's yard is attracting schools of visitors from across the area after he built a 20-foot long shark sculpture out of snow.
Book returned to British library was 44 years overdue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book returned to British library was 44 years overdue
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A book was recently returned to a library in England after being due back 44 years earlier.
Michigan man's second store trip of the day leads to $1M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man's second store trip of the day leads to $1M lottery jackpot
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who had to make a second trip to the grocery store to return an unwanted item ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize.
'Amazing Spider-Man' No. 1 auctioned for $1.38 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Amazing Spider-Man' No. 1 auctioned for $1.38 million
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A copy of "The Amazing Spider-Man" No. 1 from March 1963 was auctioned for a record-breaking $1.38 million.
Bear evicted from underneath California home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear evicted from underneath California home
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California helped a homeowner evict an unwanted squatter: a bear trapped under his house.
Dog rescued from freezing Michigan river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued from freezing Michigan river
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a 6-year-old Irish setter who fell through the ice of a frozen river.
German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds
Odd News // 1 day ago
German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A German man broke a Guinness World Record when he downed a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds.
Stowaway cat takes 800-mile journey under hood of moving van
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stowaway cat takes 800-mile journey under hood of moving van
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her owner's home turned out to have gone for an 800-mile road trip across England and Wales in the engine compartment of a moving van.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds
German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds
World's oldest dog title under review
World's oldest dog title under review
'Amazing Spider-Man' No. 1 auctioned for $1.38 million
'Amazing Spider-Man' No. 1 auctioned for $1.38 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement