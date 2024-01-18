Man trapped in bathroom on SpiceJet flight across India

A malfunction on a SpiceJet flight caused a passenger to be trapped in the bathroom for over an hour. Photo by Divyakant Solanki/EPA

A malfunction on a SpiceJet flight caused a passenger to be trapped in the bathroom for over an hour. The man was on his way from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Wednesday when he became trapped in the bathroom, due to a broken lock. Spice Air flight crew members were unable to get the man out until they landed and Bengaluru airport technicians intervened, according to NDTV.

The private air carrier SpiceJet expressed regret over the incident and said the passenger will get a full refund of his fare.

According to other passengers on the flight, the flight crew told the man to remain calm and "not to panic," at one point passing a note to him under the door.

"Secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come," the note said. "Do not panic."

In a post on X, a separate passenger on the SpiceJet flight showed a picture of the note.

"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airline said. "Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support."

