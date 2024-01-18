Man trapped in bathroom on SpiceJet flight across India

|Advertisement
The private air carrier SpiceJet expressed regret over the incident and said the passenger will get a full refund of his fare.
According to other passengers on the flight, the flight crew told the man to remain calm and "not to panic," at one point passing a note to him under the door.
"Secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come," the note said. "Do not panic."
In a post on X, a separate passenger on the SpiceJet flight showed a picture of the note.
"On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on a SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock," a statement from the airline said. "Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support."