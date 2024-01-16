Trending
Odd News
Jan. 16, 2024 / 3:05 PM

Book returned to British library was 44 years overdue

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A book was recently returned to a library in England after being due back 44 years earlier.

The Essex Library Service said in an Instagram post that a customer returned the book, Great Prime Ministers by John Whittle, to the Manningtree Library.

The book had been due back June 30, 1979.

It was unclear whether any fines had been issued for the overdue return, but the Essex Library System revealed in 2018 that it was owed more than $442,000 in overdue fines.

