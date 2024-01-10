Man handily sets world record with 61 consecutive handstand push-ups

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Georgian athlete performed 61 handstand push-ups in a row to break a Guinness World Record.

Sandro Parulava, a strength and conditioning coach, broke the record of 52 consecutive handstand push-ups set by Ukrainian Viktor Nabok in 2019.

Advertisement

"For me, the handstand is the epitome of athleticism and high neuromuscular control," Parulava told Guinness World Records. "I like handstand push-ups conceptually by their very nature. You have to control all segments of your body in every single movement in order to not lose balance."

Parulava said he trained for three years to take on the record, and during the final year leading up to his attempt he would practice for six days a week.

Parulava said he is now planning to attempt the world records for the most handstand push-ups in one minute and the most handstand push-ups in three minutes.