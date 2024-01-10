Parrot hitches a ride out of British zoo enclosure

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a British zoo said a parrot escaped from the facility by hitching a ride on a zoo visitor.

The Colchester Zoo in Heckfordbridge, Essex, said the rainbow lorikeet landed on a visitor as they were exiting the walk-in enclosure.

The guest asked a zookeeper to remove the bird from them, but the Australia-native parrot quickly flew off.

The bird was subsequently spotted in several trees in various locations around the zoo, but fled before it could be recaptured.

The zoo moved its other rainbow lorikeets to their outdoor enclosure in the hopes that their calls would summon the wayward avian home.