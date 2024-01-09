N.C. woman wins her second jackpot from a second-chance lottery drawing

A North Carolina woman won $100,000 from a second-chance lottery drawing just over three years after scoring a $150,000 prize from a second-chance drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $100,000 lottery prize just over three years after taking home a $150,000 prize. Vickie Henry of Greensboro told North Carolina Education Lottery Officials she had a good feeling when she entered the Season-End Extravaganza Lucke-Rewards drawing.

"I usually play the second-chance drawings but I definitely pursued this one and really focused on this particular prize," Henry said.

Henry was one of three players out of more than 4.2 million to win a $100,000 prize in Wednesday's drawing.

She previously collected a $150,000 prize from a Holiday Luck second-chance drawing in December 2020.

"I realize the competition is steep and I guess I'm just very lucky," she said.

Henry said her husband was in awe of her most recent win.

"I told my husband and he said, 'You're so lucky,'" Henry said, laughing. "I'm just living right."

Henry said she will use her prize money to invest, give to her church and share with family.