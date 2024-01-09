Trending
Jan. 9, 2024 / 12:07 PM

Ontario woman's nose whistle reaches 44.1 decibels

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman's unusual talent earned her a Guinness World Record when she blew a 44.1-decibel whistle using her nose.

LuLu Lotus of Mississauga, who learned she could whistle using her nose at the age of 7, earned the record for the loudest nose whistle in the world when she visited Aercoustics Engineering Ltd. and had her whistle loudness measured in a specialized room designed for precision recording.

Lotus said she may make another attempt to beat her own record.

"I would love to attempt an even louder whistle," she told Guinness World Records.

The nose whistler said her 5-year-old son is following in her footsteps and recently discovered his own nose-whistling ability.

"It would be a dream come true if he beat my record one day," she said.

